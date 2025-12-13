/Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey prologue leaks online, netizens call it 'breathtaking'

Christopher Nolan gave the world a short but fantastic glimpse of his fourthcoming epic saga, The Odyssey, and the lucky ones who watched the six-minute prologue were left stunned after watching what they had witnessed.

Helmed by an Oscar-winning director, the period drama is one of the biggest movies of the year 2026. What makes this film even more exciting is the prolific cast of actors, starring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson and Jon Bernthal, among others.

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey's 6-min prologue leaks online

Months before the release of the movie, the makers are amping up the excitement of the fans by sharing a glimpse from the film. And among all, a six-minute prologue clip has officially been released in theatres and is being played before IMAX 70-millimetre screenings of Sinners and One Battle After Another.

Just hours after the clip was played on the IMAX screen, it quickly found its way to social media. Although the clip was removed quickly due to copyright strikes, the clips from the teaser have been widely circulated on social media. The netizens who have managed to watch the teaser online or the ones who have watched it in theatres have reacted to it, calling it breathtaking and heart-pounding.

Reacting to the prologue, one user wrote,'' It’s that feeling of wanting to go under, to dissolve in it, to dilute into that world fully BREATHTAKING, HEART-POUNDING piece…''

Another user wrote,'' I did a cover for The Odyssey 6 min Prologue OST Soundtrack!! I tried my BEST to match that intensity of that soundtrack!!! Recorded my vocals for those deep like what was heard in the 6min Prologue!! Can't wait for Christopher Nolan's upcoming film!.''

The prologue has not been released online, and the leaked copy has also been deleted. As of now, only stills from the prologue are going viral, and they show the giant Trojan horse, Matt Damon, and the epic battle sequence.

''Trojan horse 🐎.!! The #odyssey #theodyssey , time & scene 🎬 with music , Absolute Cinema .!! Nolan style .!!'' Another X user wrote.

Calling Nolan one of the greatest filmmaker working today, another user wrote,''Christopher Nolans #TheOdyssey looks like Ben-Hur/Dunkirk mashed together with a dash of Game of Thrones, creating what will easily be one of the greatest films ever made. Nolan is the greatest filmmaker working today.''

The Odyssey plot & star cast

Based on Homer’s Greek epic The Odyssey, the historical drama revolves around Odysseus, a Legendary figure in Greek mythology known as the king of Ithaca.

The Odyssey, which will be Nolan's first film after his 2023 Oppenheimer, which was a huge hit and won Best Picture at the Oscars 2024. For the unversed, the movie is the first film that is shot 100% on IMAX.