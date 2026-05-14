/Cannes Film Festival 2026: Vin Diesel breaks down during ’Fast & Furious’ screening, remembers Paul Walker: 'I'm going to go shed a tear real quick'



It was an emotional moment for Vin Diesel when the first Fast and the Furious movie was screened at Cannes, marking the film’s 25th anniversary. Honouring the classic film franchise, a special midnight screening of the movie was organised.

On Wednesday, May 13, Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Jordana Brewster, along with Meadow Walker, the daughter of the late Fast actor Paul Walker, walked the red carpet at the Palais.

’Fast & Furious’ screening, Vin Diesel remembers Paul Walker

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Speaking at a raucous midnight screening of the 2001 street-racing blockbuster, which Cannes supremo Thierry Fremaux hailed as a "classic", Diesel paid tribute to late fellow driver Paul Walker.

Walker, who died in a car crash in 2013, was represented by his daughter, the actress and model Meadow Rain Walker, who shared a long hug with Diesel on the red carpet.