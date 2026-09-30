/Caleb Flynn, former American Idol contestant, shot wife at head; found guilty

Caleb Flynn, a former "American Idol" contestant and Ohio music pastor, has been found guilty of murdering his wife, Ashley Flynn. In February, he fatally shot his wife in the back of the head at their Ohio home while she was asleep. He has been sentenced to life inprisonment. Previously, Flynn claimed that an intruder killed his wife.

Caleb Flynn shot wife at head; sentence to life in prison, no parole

Flynn, who once appeared on American idol, killed his wife, Ashley Flynn in February. She was a schoolteacher. Months after the shocking incident, the jury delivered the verdict and he was found guilty of other eight charges against him, including murder of his wife and tampering with evidence. Closing arguments ended on Tuesday and now he faces life in prison with no parole.

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During his eight days of testimony, it has been said that he played a song in court. According to the prosecutors, Flynn wrote the song and dedicated it to the woman with whom he was having an affair. His former mistress Alleigha Botner was also amond the witnesses. They met when she was an intern at his church.

In his eight days of trial, the prosecutors presented evidence including camera footage, activity on Flynn's iPhone and Apple Watch at the time he murdered his wife.

They also called dozens of witnesses in court. However, investigators never found a gun.

In the text messages found and read aloud in court, Flynn wrote,''I was up until 4 am last night crying, literally thinking of ways to kill her and not go to jail," adding, "I just want her dead and gone."

In the closing arguments, prosecutors said that he wanted out of his marriage when he killed his wife. The couple's two daughters were home when police arrived.

They also mentioned that Flynn didn't want to lose his high-paying job at his wife's family business, also didn't want to lose his daughter or his position in the church.

The prosecution said Flynn didn't want to give up his well-paid job at his wife's family business, lose his daughter, or fall from his position in the church. During the trial, a woman, with whom he was having an affair, said that Flynn hated his wife and had thoughts of killing her.

