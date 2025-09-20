/British singer-songwriter Morissey cancels US show amid facing death threats

English singer-songwriter Morrissey has abruptly canceled two scheduled performances in the United States, citing a “credible threat” made against his life.

The 66-year-old former frontman of The Smiths was slated to perform at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut, on Friday, followed by a concert at Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway on Saturday. However, just hours before the first show, his official social media pages confirmed both dates had been pulled.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“In recent days, there has been a credible threat on Morrissey’s life,” the statement read. “Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of the artist, band, and audience, the upcoming shows have been cancelled. We appreciate your understanding.” Ticket holders were assured refunds would be issued automatically.

Linked to earlier threat in Canada

The cancellations come shortly after Canadian authorities arrested 26-year-old Noah Castellano from Ottawa. Court documents allege he posted a chilling threat on the social media platform Bluesky earlier this month, promising to shoot Morrissey during his September 12 performance at Ottawa’s CityFolk Festival. Despite the threat, the Ottawa concert went ahead without incident. Castellano was released on bail under strict conditions.

World tour continues

Morrissey, whose birth name is Steven Patrick Morrissey, is currently in the middle of a global tour. He is still expected to appear in Philadelphia next Tuesday before moving on to additional U.S. dates and then Mexico on October 31, where he is set to headline a show before continuing through South America.

The artist has not clarified whether additional security measures will be taken for his upcoming appearances. The vague reference to “recent events” in his announcement has fueled speculation, particularly given the heightened climate of public safety concerns following the high-profile shooting of activist Charlie Kirk at a Utah event last week.

A turbulent period for Morrissey

Earlier this month, the musician revealed he is selling all of his business interests connected to The Smiths, including rights to the band’s name, artwork, recordings, and publishing. In a statement titled “A Soul for Sale”, he said he was ready to “live disassociated” from lingering conflicts tied to his former bandmates.

For now, fans are left uncertain as to whether the safety threat will affect the remainder of his U.S. tour dates, or if more cancellations are imminent.