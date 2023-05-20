The Smiths bassist Andy Rourke passes away at 59: Bandmates Johnny Marr, Morrissey pay tribute
Story highlights
Andy Rourke, the talented bass player of The Smiths, has passed away at the age of 59 after battling pancreatic cancer. Johnny Marr, the guitarist of The Smiths, confirmed the news and paid tribute to Rourke on Instagram, describing him as a gentle and remarkable soul. Morrissey, the vocalist of The Smiths, also honoured Rourke on his website, stating that his music will ensure he is never forgotten.
Andy Rourke, the talented bass player of The Smiths, has passed away at the age of 59 after battling pancreatic cancer. Johnny Marr, the guitarist of The Smiths, confirmed the news and paid tribute to Rourke on Instagram, describing him as a gentle and remarkable soul. Morrissey, the vocalist of The Smiths, also honoured Rourke on his website, stating that his music will ensure he is never forgotten.
Andy Rourke, the talented bass player with The Smiths, has passed away at the age of 59. The news was confirmed by Johnny Marr, the guitarist of The Smiths, who revealed that Rourke had been battling pancreatic cancer. In an Instagram post, Marr paid tribute to his bandmate, describing him as a gentle and remarkable soul, fondly remembered by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. He wrote, "Andy will always be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by everyone who knew him, and as a supremely gifted musician by people who love music." The Smith's vocalist Morrissey paid tribute to Rourke on his website.
"He will never die as long as his music is heard," he wrote. "He didn't ever know his own power, and nothing that he played had been played by someone else."
Andy Rourke made The Smiths iconic
Rourke's bass playing was an indispensable cornerstone of The Smiths' iconic sound. His seamless and evocative style on the instrument infused the band's music with a profound sense of depth and texture, beautifully complementing Morrissey's heartfelt lyrics and Marr's shimmering guitar melodies. Their combined efforts yielded a sonic tapestry that captivated audiences, forever imprinting The Smiths' influence on the indie rock genre.
Andy Rourke's collaborations beyond The Smiths
Beyond his contributions to The Smiths' discography, Rourke's musical prowess extended beyond the band's tenure. He collaborated with various artists and continued to engage in creative projects, showcasing his versatility as a bassist and his dedication to his craft.
After the breakup of The Smiths, Andy Rourke continued to make significant contributions to the music scene. He collaborated with various artists, showcasing his talent and versatility as a bassist. Rourke played bass on Sinéad O'Connor's second studio album, "I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got" in 1990.
He also joined forces with former bandmates Mike Joyce and Craig Gannon to form the rhythm section for two singles by Morrissey.
In addition to his musical endeavours, Rourke took part in philanthropic efforts. Alongside his then-manager Nova Rehman, he organised Manchester v Cancer, a series of concerts aimed at raising funds for cancer research. The concerts, later known as Versus Cancer, began in 2006 and featured a reunion performance between Rourke and Johnny Marr. The initiative continued for several years, with Rourke actively involved.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.