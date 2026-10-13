RJ Mitte, best known for his role as Walter White Jr. in Breaking Bad, has passed away at the age of 34. The news was confirmed by his representatives on October 12. He died in Brownsville, Texas.

Mitte's representatives expressed their grief in a statement that read, "It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte."

As per reports, the Brownsville Police Department has confirmed that an investigation was underway, and Cameron County Justice of the Peace Cyndi Hinojosa told the Associated Press that an autopsy would be conducted.

According to his representatives, the actor died by suicide, as quoted by Variety.

RJ Mitte's role in Breaking Bad

Mitte played Walter White Jr., also known as Flynn, in the Emmy-winning crime drama created by Vince Gilligan. The character was the son of Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston, a chemistry teacher who turns to manufacturing and selling drugs following a cancer diagnosis.

The series aired on AMC between 2008 and 2013, and ran for five seasons. Mitte appeared in 56 episodes, portraying a teenager navigating family tensions. His performance also earned him a Screen Actors Guild Award in 2014 as part of the show's ensemble cast.

Diagnosed with cerebral palsy as a young child, he drew on his personal experiences while playing Walter Jr., who also had the condition.

Alongside Breaking Bad, the actor also appeared in Switched at Birth, The Guardians of Justice, Now Apocalypse and This Close, The Oak Room, The Recall and Dixieland.

Before his death, he was promoting a romantic tragedy, Talking to Strangers.

Besides acting, he also worked for the representation of people with disabilities in the entertainment industry.

"Drawing from his own experience living with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion," the statement said.

Breaking Bad co-stars pay tribute to RJ Mitte

As soon as the news of Mitte's death surfaced, fans and his co-stars flooded the social media with tributes.

Aaron Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman in the series, told The Hollywood Reporter, "I am at a loss. I am heartbroken over this news. RJ, I love you my friend. You will be missed. And to whoever happens to be reading this, please know you are loved, and you are not alone. Always remember that."

Dean Norris, who played Hank Schrader, Mitte's on-screen uncle, said, "Oh my God! Just found out about RJ. I am heartbroken. Though RJ didn’t play my TV son, I always looked out for him as a young kid on set. He was a sweetheart of a young man and will be greatly missed. This is so heartbreaking, I can’t believe it. Thinking of him and his family."

Actor Marlee Matlin, who appeared alongside Mitte in the documentary Cinemability: The Art of Inclusion, wrote, “My heart is shattered. There will never be another like RJ Mitte. You will always have a place in my heart. RIP.”

Lou Diamond Phillips said, “Absolutely heartbreaking. What a wonderful young man. My heart goes out to his family and friends.”