Crime shows are among the most beloved genres, with audience demanding agian and again for more. Over the years, we've been treated to some of the finest series that explore the world of crime in bold, original, and unforgettable ways.

In this listicle, we’ve compiled the best crime shows of all time, each one worth rewatching over and over again.

1. Breaking Bad

A cult classic! Created by Vince Gilligan, Breaking Bad has become one of the most iconic television series of all time. Starring Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, the show follows Walter White, a high school chemistry teacher diagnosed with lung cancer. To secure his family’s financial future, he partners with a former student to enter the drug trade.

2. The Sopranos

This is an another show that has left that defined the golden age of television. Starring James Gandolfini as mob boss Tony Soprano, the dark and complex series is set in New Jersey and delves into his struggles to balance his criminal empire with family life.

3. Peaky Blinders

The hit crime show that starred Oscar-winning actor Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby, unarguably, one of actor's finest performance till date. With a intense mood and atmosphere, the show set in Birmingham, England, centers on the street gang.

4. Ozark

One of Netflix’s most gripping original series. Ozark follows Marty Byrde, a financial advisor who becomes entangled with a Mexican drug cartel. With intense performances from Jason Bateman and Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore, the show delivers a high-stakes drama full of twists, moral dilemmas, and escalating danger.

5. Narcos

The raw and gritty original series is a worth watching if you are a fan of crime drams. The epic crime drama explored the true event that led to rise of the drug cartels through the 1980s.

6.Hannibal

This show is a blend of phycological horror, crime and drama. The series is a prequel to the another classic movie, The Silence of the Lamb. The show focuses on the twisted relationship of Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) special investigator Will Graham (Hugh Dancy), delivering a haunting tale.

7. The Wire

Referred as the greatest TV series of the 21st Century, The Wire is one of the crime series that is one of the most entertaining and gripping bingeable watch. Set in Baltimore, Maryland, the realistic show revolves around crimes such as illegal drug trade along with other issues in the city through the lens of law enforcement.