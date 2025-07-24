/Breaking Bad, Elite and more...top 7 TV shows to watch on Netflix if you loved Money Heist

Spanish series, Money Heist, turned out to be a global phenomenon with its thrilling plot and unforgettable characters. The well-acted show has left the fans addicted to its every episode and made them crave more of such thriller dramas. If you loved Money Heist and want more of such mind-bending thrillers, we have got you covered. Netflix is packed with the best recommended shows that offer the same mind-bending suspense as Money Heist.

Here are top 7 TV shows on Netflix that bring the same thrill, drama, and smart storytelling. Whether you want- be it masterful crime plots or complex moral choices, these shows bring together ensemble casts and edge-of-the-seat excitement just like Money Heist.



Berlin (2023)

This is a direct spin-off centered around the stylish and mysterious Berlin (Pedro Alonso), from Money Heist. It takes you through his earlier heists with his group set to rob the Royal Mint of Spain. The TV series offer some familiar faces and the same clever planning and high-voltage drama as in the Money Heist.

Kaleidoscope (2023)



This anthology series is a unique heist with a twist. It follows a master thief and his team as they plan a massive robbery spanning over 25 years. Creator Eric Garcia has put no order to watch this 8-episode series, you can start with any of them. If you enjoy stories that keep your brain ticking, this one’s for you.

Breaking Bad (2008)

A cult classic crime drama where a high school chemistry teacher, Walter White (Bryan Cranston) slowly turns into a ruthless drug lord. Over the five season propulsive drama, the crew descends itself in the drug trade and gets entangled with the cartel. Like Money Heist, it’s packed with suspense, shocking turns and deep character development.

Ozark (2017)

The tense thriller, Ozark, follows a family that gets pulled into laundering money for a dangerous drug cartel. Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman), involves himself in the crime and later on includes his own family alongwith other families to execute a bigger operation, turning into a mafia. It’s full of mind games, strategy and non-stop tension—perfect if you enjoy intelligent crime dramas.

Narcos (2015)



Based on real-life drug lords in Colombia, Narcos combines action, clever plotting and relentless chases. The story follows Pablo Escobar (Wagner Moura) in becoming one of the world's most prolific cocaine distributor. The underworld vibes and criminal brilliance will definitely remind you of Money Heist.

Elite (2018)



Set in an elite private school in Spain, this mystery-drama explores class divides, secrets and even murder. Three working class teens involve themselves in a clash with wealthy students in school which even leads to murder. Featuring some of the Money Heist cast, it offers youthful drama with plenty of suspense and stylish storytelling.

Locked Up (Vis a Vis) (2015)