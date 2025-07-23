/Apple TV+ unveils first look at Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan’s sci‑fi series starring Rhea Seehorn

Since news broke that Vince Gilligan, creator of the iconic crime drama Breaking Bad and its spinoff Better Call Saul, has teamed up with actress Rhea Seehorn for his upcoming sci-fi series on Apple TV+, the internet has been buzzing with anticipation about the show, which is not surprising considering Gilligan's track record. Now Apple TV+ has released the first look of the show with a picture of a petri dish in which a smiley face is created with a cotton swab, alongside the caption "Happiness is Contagious." The first teaser for the show is expected to drop tomorrow, and hopefully, we will get a title reveal

Apple already greenlit a second season

The first season of the show wrapped filming last year in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and is currently in post-production. The show has been compared to Steven Spielberg's 1982 classic E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. Apple has so much faith in the show that they have already renewed it for a second season.

Vince Gilligan's return to sci-fi

Before he created Breaking Bad, Vince Gilligan had worked on the cult classic sci-fi series The X-Files, where he wrote and directed some of the show's most popular episodes and helped create its spinoff series The Lone Gunmen.

What to expect from the new sci-fi series

Speaking about Rhea Seehorn's character in an interview with Deadline, Vince Gilligan shared, “She plays someone who’s trying very hard to be good. She’s a bit of a damaged hero, but she’s a hero nonetheless. And it’s just a pleasure to work with her because she’s just the best, and she is so sweet and kind and talented. I can’t say enough good about her.”

Speaking about the show, Seehorn shared that it is “sci-fi but in a more psychological kind of sci-fi way," and went on to add that it explores the human condition in a surprising way. The only other confirmed cast member is Karolina Wydra, known for her roles in shows like True Blood and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. The show is expected to stream sometime in 2025.