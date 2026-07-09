Bonnie Tyler is no more. The singer, known for her songs, Total Eclipse of the Heart, Holding Out for a Hero and It's a Heartache, has died at the age of 75. Tyler was in the hospital in Portugal when she breathed her last. In the recent update, it was shared that

Grammy-nominated singer was recovering but remains unwell.

In May, the singer was placed in an induced coma. A month later, in June, she was out of the coma but was admitted in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Portugal. In June, Tyler's spokesperson shared that the singer is no longer in a coma but remains seriously ill.

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Bonnie Tyler, 74, the Welsh pop icon, died following coma



Tyler died in Portugal hospital on June9th. Announcing her death, the spokesperson for the singer said that she passed away as a result of the illness she was admitted for.

"Bonnie’s family and team are heartbroken to announce that Bonnie unexpectedly passed away last night in hospital in Portugal as a result of the illness that she was being treated for,'' the statement posted on her website reads.

“We will issue a further statement shortly but for now ask for privacy to deal with this tragedy.”

What happened to Bonnie Tyler?

Tyler has remained unwell for two months now. The singer underwent emergency intestinal surgery in the Algarve region after being rushed to Faro Hospital in May. Following which, her condition deteriorated, leading doctors to place her in an induced coma in Portugal. However, other reports say that she went intocardiac arrest following surgery.

Portuguese daily paper Correio da Manha wrote in a report earlier,''Bonnie Tyler is in an induced coma after several days at Faro Hospital following intestinal surgery. According to what we have learned, the singer is unconscious and connected to a breathing ventilator in the intensive care unit.''

Tyler's health crises had burst appendix, which led to a perforated intestine and subsequent bowel surgery.

In March, the singer fell ill but she chose to work and travelled to the United Kingdom for a concert at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire. She was due to start her new tour later this year.

Bonnie Tyler: A popular Welsh singer