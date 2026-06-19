/'Baby, I’m yours’: Anne Hathaway uses a sweet video to announce she is pregnant with her third child

The stork is visiting Anne Hathaway soon. The Devil Wears Prada star took to social media on Friday to reveal that she is pregnant. This is Hathaway’s third pregnancy with husband Adam Shulman. The couple are parents to their two sons, Jonathan and Jack. Hathaway and Shulman married in 2012.

Anne Hathaway announces pregnancy

In the video, the actress, 43, is seen wearing a flowy, white dress, walking into the frame with her arms resting on her stomach. With the song ”Baby I’m Yours” by Barbara Lewis playing, Hathaway then drops her arms to reveal the growing baby bump. She then smiles and runs out of the frame.

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“x Baby, I’m yours x,” she captioned the post.

Hathaway sharing the news also comes amid her being photographed with her baby bump while vacationing recently.

Busy year for Anne Hathaway

2026 is turning out to be a busy and packed year for the Oscar-winning star. The actress will be next seen in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, releasing on July 17, and Michael Showalter’s Colleen Hoover adaptation Verity, releasing on October 2.

The star also featured in Mother Mary earlier this year and reprised her Devil Wears Prada role for the sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2, alongside original cast Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt.

Anne Hathaway on her family

In her Elle cover story published in May this year, Hathaway opened up about family life with Shulman, sharing that they and their sons are in the “fun zone where we all love hanging out together.”

“Well, we will always love hanging out with them, but their feelings about us might change,” she quipped. “So for the moment, we’re all just in it. Adam and I are soaking it up. I’m having the most wonderful time with my family, living in the city of my dreams, and work seems to be going really, really well. So rather obnoxiously, I’m having a great time as everything else burns.”

She also reflected on the experience of working with Nolan for the third time in The Odyssey: “You become even more awed by it, by how rare it is. To get that experience once is so rare. Twice—what a gift. Three times—I don’t even have words for it.”

The actress will also be seen in sci-fi thriller, The End of Oak Street, opposite Ewan McGregor. She is also scheduled to feature in the screen adaptation of the bestseller Yesteryear and The Princess Diaries 3.