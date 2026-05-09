/Will Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway return with The Devil Wears Prada 3? Director David Frankel reveals

Following a successful box-office response to The Devil Wears Prada 2, speculations around another sequel to the beloved fashion franchise have been circulating on social media. Recently, director David Frankel has addressed the matter, sparking a buzz among the fans.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 saw Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci reprising their roles 20 years after the original film became a cultural phenomenon, and the sequel continues to run successfully in theatres across the globe.

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The Devil Wears Prada 3 in the line?

During a conversation with Variety, Frankel stated that he never imagined making a second film after the 2006 original. "I said, ‘Never again,’ and here we are… So, I certainly would never say, ‘Never again,’ again," he said. He also revealed that he would revisit the franchise once again if the right opportunity came along. "If there was an opportunity to revisit the characters and to share a few months with these wonderful actors again, obviously, I'd love it," Frankel further added.

About The Devil Wears Prada 2

The sequel reportedly ends in a way that leaves room for future storylines involving Miranda Priestly, Andy Sachs, and Nigel.

Frankel also discussed how the sequel brought nostalgia with new additions to the cast. Praising the newer actors in the film, he said, "There are very, very funny people in this movie. Justin Theroux is hilarious. B.J. Novak is hilarious. Caleb Hearon is hilarious.

Simone Ashley, in little moments, steals every scene. Helen J. Shen is brilliant. So, it's just nice to bring in a new generation of actors and let them play."

Apart from reuniting the original stars, The Devil Wears Prada 2 also brought the personal side of Miranda Priestly to the light. Frankel explained that, unlike the first movie, which largely followed Andy’s perspective, the sequel gave equal focus to Miranda as well. "It's also just fun to see her take off the glasses and pour herself a glass of rosé and spill some tea," he said.