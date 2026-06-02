/Who was Owain Rhys Davies? Twin Peaks star dies suddenly at 44

Actor Owain Rhys Davies, known for his role in Twin Peaks, has died at 44. The sad news of his demise was confirmed by his brother in a statement.

The Welsh actor was best known for playing Agent Wilson in the 2017 revival Twin Peaks: The Return. His other credits include Netflix's drama The OA and the 2016 film Alice Through The Looking Glass, which starred Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway,

Alan Rickman, and Johnny Depp.

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Twin Peaks star Owain Rhys Davies dies 'suddenly'