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Who was Owain Rhys Davies? Twin Peaks star dies suddenly at 44

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Jun 02, 2026, 21:27 IST | Updated: Jun 02, 2026, 21:31 IST
Who was Owain Rhys Davies? Twin Peaks star dies suddenly at 44

Picture of Owain Rhys Davies Photograph: (IG/Owain Rhys Davies)

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The Welsh actor was best known for playing Agent Wilson in the 2017 revival Twin Peaks: The Return. His other credits include  Netflix's drama The OA and the 2016 film Alice Through The Looking Glass, which starred Helena Bonham Carter and Anne Hathaway. 

Actor Owain Rhys Davies, known for his role in Twin Peaks, has died at 44. The sad news of his demise was confirmed by his brother in a statement.

The Welsh actor was best known for playing Agent Wilson in the 2017 revival Twin Peaks: The Return. His other credits include Netflix's drama The OA and the 2016 film Alice Through The Looking Glass, which starred Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway,

Alan Rickman, and Johnny Depp.

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Twin Peaks star Owain Rhys Davies dies 'suddenly'

The actor's brother Rhodri, wrote on Instagram: “It is with profound sadness that my father and I share the news that my brother, Owain, has passed away.”

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

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