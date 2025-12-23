/Avatar: Fire and Ash box office collection Day 4-James Cameron's sci-fi saga slows down in India on its first Monday

Avatar: Fire and Ash, directed by James Cameron, appears to be losing its hold at the Indian box office, while Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar continues to run. Released in India on December 19, the sci-fi epic had a strong opening weekend, but its momentum slowed on its first Monday.

Avatar: Fire and Ash box office collection Day 4

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, on Day 4, Avatar: Fire and Ash earned Rs 8.5 crore. While Day 1 and Day 2 recorded Rs 19 crore and Rs 22.5 crore, respectively. On its first Sunday, the film earned Rs 25.75 crore.

While the drop in box office collection after a strong weekend for a Monday is common, Dhurandhar continues to remain steady. On the same Monday, the Ranveer Singh-starrer reportedly earned around Rs 16 crore, which brings its India net total to around Rs 571.75 crore.

Occupancy figures

On Day 4, Avatar: Fire and Ash saw an overall English occupancy of 18.92%. While the Hindi 3D version recorded slightly better in select slots, with total occupancy at 19.43%. The evening and night shows had over 23% and 25%, respectively.

The English 3D format had a steady performance. Telugu 3D and Tamil 3D shows recorded around 17.37% and 19.26% occupancy, respectively.

About Avatar: Fire and Ash

James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash is the third installment of the beloved franchise. The original film was released in 2009, followed by its sequel in 2023. Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet have reprised their roles in the latest chapter of the film.

Cameron has confirmed that Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 are also in the line, and are scheduled to release in 2029 and 2031, respectively.