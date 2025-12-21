/Avatar-Fire and Ash: James Cameron reveals THIS particular scene was not part of original script

James Cameron's action-fantasy film Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third installment in the blockbuster franchise, was released in cinemas on December 19. The performance by the cast has been praised by many. However, one of the key moments in the film almost didn't happen, and the filmmaker revealed that it was never part of the original script.

Which scene did James Cameron reveal was never part of the script?

Reportedly, in an interaction with filmmaker SS Rajamouli, James Cameron revealed that the talk of the now-talked-about face-off between the two women was never part of the film's original script. Rajamouli said, “Here in Fire and Ash, the moment you see her, you know that her heart is full of hatred and the pain of losing her son. You feel bad for her, and that is not how you want to see her. Within 15-20 minutes, we get to see Varang, and you immediately know these two women are going to come together. From that moment I am just waiting to see how these women are going to come together.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In response to this, James Cameron stated, "It seems pretty obvious that Neytiri and Varang should meet in battle in the first attack of the Ash People. It wasn’t in the script. Sometimes it takes me going through the telling of the story with my cast over a period of time to find things that other people would consider obvious in retrospect."

He further said, "One day I was sitting there, and I said, 'You know, Varang really needs an interesting creature that’s different from everyone else'—and that wasn’t in the script either. Then I said, ‘Hey, wouldn’t it be great if Neytiri and Varang fought in the middle?’ Everybody was like, ‘Oh, it’s not in the budget; it’s not in the script."

All about Avatar: Fire and Ash

Avatar: Fire and Ash is set just weeks after the events of Avatar: The Way of Water. The third installment tells the story of Jake Sully and his family as they prepare to confront a new and more devastating threat. However, the danger arises when Pandora itself burns and the film significantly expands to the world of Na'vi, introducing a hostile clan known as Mangkwan, or the Ash People, a volcanic region tribe whose homeland was destroyed by a catastrophic eruption.