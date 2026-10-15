/After Euphoria, Zendaya reunites with A24 for Alex Garland’s new sci-fi film: Report

Zendaya has established herself as one of Hollywood’s prominent young actors, earning recognition for her performances in projects such as Euphoria, Challengers and the Dune franchise. The actor is now set to star in a new science-fiction film from filmmaker Alex Garland, marking another collaboration with independent studio A24.

Zendaya joins Alex Garland’s new project

Zendaya is set to star in a new science-fiction film from filmmaker Alex Garland, with A24 confirming the project on Thursday. The film has not yet been given a title, and details about its storyline and additional cast members remain under wraps.

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Production on the project is reportedly expected to begin in 2027, adding another major film to Zendaya’s upcoming slate. The upcoming project will be Garland’s fifth collaboration with A24. While the studio has confirmed Zendaya’s involvement, it has not shared details about the film’s premise or the role she will play.

Internet reacts to Zendaya's upcoming project announcement

Soon after the announcement of Zendaya's upcoming film, the internet flooded with comments expressing excitement. One user wrote, "Garland with Zendaya is not a pairing I saw coming. Curious what kind of story this turns out to be."

Another user wrote, "Oh shit Alex did Civil War. This bout to be a cult classic out the gate. Zendaya a killer actress."

"Hope Garland will do a big franchise movie like DUNE 4 or new Lord of the Rings movies in the future. Skydance should look at him. He's such a huge talent", wrote the third user.

Zendaya's upcoming projects

Zendaya has worked across television and film, gaining recognition for her performance as Rue Bennett in HBO’s Euphoria and for her role in the film Challengers. Her recent screen credits also include The Drama, The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.