/'It was sad I had to...': Lola Young opens up after her collapse mid-performance on stage last year

British musician Lola Young, who has delivered several tracks including Messy, Don't Hate Me and Good Books, among others, had grabbed headlines last year after collapsing on stage mid-performance last year. Now, Lola had broken her silence about the health scare.

Lola Young opens up about her health scare she faced last year

Lola Young was asked about the viral clip of her collapsing on stage in the midst of her performance last year in an interaction with Rolling Stone. She replied, "I have watched it, yes. I saw it once or twice and I haven't really gone back to it since. Obviously, I'm not going to be searching it...it's not something I'd like to search."

She further said, "I am very grateful that it happened because it was, what do you call that? Like a breaking point which allowed me to then be able to be here today and allowed me to be better for my fans, better for the future, and better for myself."

The response from Lola Young comes after she faced a health scare last year during her performance at the All Things Go Festival at New York City's Forest Hills Stadium. Her team, band, and the security rushed to the stage to carry her off. Reports suggest that the singer was looking flushed before she collapsed. Later she had assured her fans by sharing an health update on her Instagram page, "Hi, for anyone who saw my set at All Things Go today, I am doing okay now,” the chart-topping English pop artist wrote on her Instagram Story in the aftermath. “Thank you for all of your support, Lola xxx.”

Who is Lola Young?

Lola Young, born in London, began her music career at the age of 11, after developing a deep love for songwriting. She has released three albums thus far, including This Wasn't Meant for You Anyway (2024) and I'm Only F**king Myself (2025).