Hollywood star Sean Penn will feature in Ukraine war film, War Through the Eyes of Animals

Sean Penn is joining the Ukrainian fight. The Hollywood actor is a pro-Ukraine activist and will be seen in a Ukrainian war film titled War Through the Eyes of Animals, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter. The feature is a nine-part anthology directed by nine Ukrainian filmmakers and will tell the story of the current war in the European country. As the name suggests, it will tell the story of the war through the perspectives of various animals caught up in the ongoing conflict.

Among others, director Myroslav Slaboshpytskyi will direct the ninth and final segment, which will star Sean Penn as an American sound engineer. Sean’s character becomes a witness to the outbreak of the war in the country when Russia strikes them on February 24, 2022. This bears resemblance to what happened in real life as Sean was shooting for a documentary when war was declared between Russia and Ukraine. It was a docu-film that looks at the comic actor turned-president Volodymyr Zelensky who became a hero as he led his country in a fight against Russia. When the film premiered at the Berlin film festival this year, Penn used the opportunity to call on Western governments to provide greater military support for Ukraine.

Ukraine War Film amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict

As for the Ukrainian film War Through the Eyes of Animals, filming of the segment is scheduled to take place in Ukraine and Los Angeles in the early part of the year. On the film, Myroslav Slaboshpytskyi said, “I am absolutely thrilled to be a part of this film. It is a great honor for me to collaborate with the incredible actor and outstanding person, and one of Ukraine’s greatest friends, Sean Penn. He was with us during the attack on the 24th of February and deeply explores the war and Ukraine in his documentary film. His support is invaluable to us and cannot be overstated.”