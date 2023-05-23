Jeremy Allen White was on a "gross" diet to bulk up like wrestler Kerry for a feature with Zac Efron

Jeremy Allen White will next be seen in a film with Zac Efron as the two gain weight and go through a rigorous series of exercises and preparations to get into their roles. One thing that stands out for Jeremy is all the “gross” eating he had to do to play the late real-life wrestler Kerry Von Erich in the feature, The Iron Claw.

Speaking in an interview about all the efforts that have gone into realising this role, Jeremy Allen White said he was “eating all the time” and wasn’t very pleased by it all. He said, “Eating all the time — like, never stopping. In the morning, I would have waffles, almond butter. In the middle of the day, I was eating turkey patties and avocado all the time. It’s really just gross.”

The Bear actor will be seen in The Iron Claw with the likes of Zac Efron, Lily James, Harris Dickinson, and Holt McCallany. The film tells the story of wrestler Kevin Von Erich (Efron) and the rest of his family’s dynasty of professional wrestlers that began in the 1960s. It is directed by Sean Durkin. Jeremy Allen White will be seen much bulkier than his previous film appearances.

On how he achieved this, The Bear actor said, “You’re trying to consume as much as you possibly can, and, to be honest, you don’t feel great. I was training as well, but, I don’t know, trying to get that big, it’s no way to live.”

Jeremy wasn’t the only one who had to do it for the feature. On how Zac Efron managed to pull it off, he said, “Zac’s a maniac. He’s so focused and knowledgeable on training, diet, and all that. In terms of a physical transformation, I think he kind of blew us all out of the water. He looks really amazing in this thing.”

