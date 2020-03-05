Top 5 Hollywood news today: 'The Batman' new stills revealed, Katy Perry hints at pregnancy

Among the top 5 Hollywood news today, 'The Batman', Katy Perry and PornHub hogged the maximum limelight,

Read our top 5 picks of the day:

Seen her music video yet? This is why everyone thinks Katy Perry is pregnant!

In a teaser for the new song that made way to her Instagram page, Katy Perry can be seen wearing neck plunging gown in which she can be seen cradling her baby bump, triggering rumours that the pop star is expecting a child with her fiancee Orlando Bloom.

In detail: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood-news-seen-her-music-video-yet-this-is-why-everyone-thinks-katy-perry-is-pregnant-284456

'The Batman': Check out the first look of Robert Pattinson as caped crusader with his Batmobile

Director Matt Reeves gave Batman fans a huge surprise Wednesday as he revealed the first look of Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader alongside his Batmobile.

In detail: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood-news-the-batman-check-out-the-first-look-of-robert-pattinson-as-caped-crusader-with-his-batmobile-284419

BTS drops surprise music video for 'Map of the soul: 7' single ‘Black Swan’

The K-pop superstars are once again back with another music video from their newly released album 'Map of the soul: 7'

In detail: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/bts-drops-surprise-music-video-for-map-of-the-soul-7-single-black-swan-284402

'Hocus Pocus' sequel to return as Disney+ film with director Adam Shankman

Disney is moving fast with its content. They have now made rumours of Hocus Pocus returning, a reality. The witches will finally return to Salem as Disney has now hired director Adam Shankman to helm ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ as a Disney+ original film.

In detail: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hocus-pocus-sequel-to-return-as-disney-film-with-director-adam-shankman-284388

PornHub to host first non-porn documentary about black lesbian strippers

One of the biggest porn websites of the world, PornHub is in news but for something other than what they usually have to offer. The adult website will be hosting ‘Shakedown’, a non-porn documentary about black lesbian strippers.

In detail: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/pornhub-to-host-first-non-porn-documentary-about-black-lesbian-strippers-284406