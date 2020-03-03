Top 5 Hollywood news today: 'Extraction' first look out, Jackie Chan reacts on quarantine rumours

Among a lot of news coming from the Hollywood industry, the top trending stories include Jacki Chan's reaction to him being quarantined, Randeep Hooda's first look from 'Extraction' being revealed and writers appealing to makers to postpone the release of James Bond film.

Read our top 5 picks today:

Jackie Chan reacts to rumours of him being quarantined

Contrary to rumours, Chinese superstar Jackie Chan is not being treated for coronavirus. The deadly virus, which originated in China and has now spread to West Asia and Europe has at least over 100 cases confirmed in Hong Kong alone- where the actor was born and raised.

Tom Cruise starrer ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ now has a new release date

Good news for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ fans as Tom Cruise starrer will now come two days prior to its release date. The film was initially slated to release on June 26 but has now been shifted to June 24.

No Time To Time To Die: Writers appeal to makers to postpone the release of James Bond film due to coronavirus

The outbreak of coronavirus in China has already affected the 25th film of James Bond- 'No Time To die'. The film had earlier called off its Beijing premiere and promotional tour in China and now the writers of MI6-HQ website- the biggest Bond fan blog- have written an open letter to the makers to postpone the release of the film until summer.

Extraction: Randeep Hooda's first look from debut Netflix film with Chris Hemsworth revealed!

Randeep Hooda is back and how! After a long break from films, the Bollywood actor will be seen in his first Hollywood film with ‘Avengers’ actor Chris Hemsworth who is famous for his role as Thor.

Suspended Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan fired by Recording Academy

The embattled former CEO of the Recording Academy, the organization behind the Grammys, was fired Monday, the latest development in the body's infighting saga.

