Top 5 Hollywood News today: '1917' leads BAFTA 2020 winners list, Shakira-JLo turn up the heat at Super Bowl

It was all about two major Hollywood events today -- BAFTA 2020 awards ceremony and Super Bowl half time show which is like every year known for its high-on-glam performances by major artists.

Read our top 5 Hollywood news today:

BAFTA 2020: '1917' leads with seven wins, here's the complete list of winners

The British Academy of Film and Television Awards held on Sunday night saw British filmmaker Sam Mendes' war drama '1917' take home 7 awards including the Best Picture and Best Director for Mendes.

Jennifer Lopez, Shakira set the stage on fire at Super Bowl halftime show

Latin American divas, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira brought the house down with their energetic performances at Sunday`s Super Bowl halftime show complete with hip-shaking choreography and a medley of infectious hits.

BAFTA 2020: Brad Pitt makes a Prince Harry joke in speech & the cameras zoom for William's reaction

Brad Pitt could not make it to the ceremony but he did send his award speech via his ‘Once Upon A Time in Hollywood’ co-star and friend, Margot Robbie. As Brad won Best Supporting Actor award for his role in the film, Margot walked to the stage to pick the coveted award and read out his speech.

Oscars 2020: Find out what's inside $215,000 gift bag of nominees this year

Whether they win top awards at The Academy Awards scheduled for February 10, this year's nominees will still walk home with an ultra-luxurious goodie bag. There is literally nothing to lose for those nominated at the Oscars 2020.

Watch: Tom Cruise starrer 'Top Gun' sequel new teaser-trailer released during Super Bowl

‘Top Gun’ was a massive hit when it released in 1986 featuring some very high-octane action sequences. ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ will see Tom Cruise reprise his role as Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell.

