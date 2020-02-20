Tate Donovan to star with Melissa Leo in 'Blood Relative'

Fox's 'Blood Relative' has a male lead to its project and its Tate Donovan opposite Melissa Leo.

'Blood Relative' is a crime drama about genetic genealogist Louise Kelly (Leo) and the cases she helps law enforcement solve.

Tate Donovan will play Lou's brother, John, a police detective.

'Blood Relative' is based on a 2018 Cleveland Scene article and centers on Lou, a leading expert in genetic genealogy, the best new tool in crime scene forensics.

The actor is fresh off Sundance feature 'Worth'. His recent credits include 'Rocketman', Amazon's 'The Man in the High Castle' and '24: Live Another Day' at Fox.

