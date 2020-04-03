Love Robert Downey Jr? Learn some of his Iron Man moves right here

Robert Downey Jr a.k.a Iron man is one of the leading actors in the world with millions of followers from all over the world and as he turns 55 tomorrow, here is some gold on him!

Last year, when he was busy promoting 'Avengers Endgame', he came up with a new idea to get in touch with his fans. Out of the blue, Robert started showing off some breakdance moves that proves there is no one like him.

When there was a press tour for the film, Robert all suited up with shades and spikes -- dropped his video, in which he does hilarious steps on the songs of Queen and Jimi Hendrix .

Here are some of the videos from which you can learn some of the RDJ's signature steps.

Robert was last seen in an animal fantasy adventure 'Dolittle'.