Holi 2021: Priyanka Chopra celebrates festival of colour with Nick Jonas and family in London

Like every year, Priyanka Chopra celebrates Holi with a lot of colours albeit a bit less glam as she was seen with family in London.

Amid restrictions owing to the pandemic, Priyanka Chopra was seen playing with colours with husband Nick Jonas and in-laws Paul Kevin Jonas Sr and Denise Miller-Jonas.

Sharing a set of pictures, Priyanka shared her bright and happy photos and captioned it: "Holi, the festival of colours is one of my favourites. Hope we can all celebrate it with our loved ones, but in our homes. Happy Holi everyone."

Nick Jonas also shared the same pictures from the celebrations on Instagram and he wrote: "Happy Holi! From our family to yours."

Priyanka has been in London for a few months now as she was busy shooting for several projects and got stuck there because of limitations on travel owing to the pandemic. Nick Jonas recently joined her as did his family.

The global star recently opened her restaurant Sona in New York and has been receiving rave reviews.