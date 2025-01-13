

What if a simple bank error turned your world upside down? Well, if questions come to your mind, then you watch the gripping trailer of R Madhavan's upcoming film, Hisaab Barabar.

The film promises to unravel a gripping narrative of financial fraud, corruption, and the relentless pursuit of justice.

Starring the incredibly talented R. Madhavan, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Kirti Kulhari, Hisaab Barabar immerses viewers in a world where one man's quest for justice uncovers far more than he bargained for.

Hisaab Barabar trailer

Directed by Ashwni Dhir and produced by Jio Studios and SP Cinecorp, the film is packed with drama, wit, and insightful social commentary.

In Hisaab Barabar, R. Madhavan portrays Radhe Mohan Sharma, a railway ticket checker who uncovers a small discrepancy in his bank account. What begins as a simple financial error quickly unravels into a dangerous journey filled with fraud, deceit, and corruption. As Radhe delves deeper, he finds himself entangled in a high-stakes battle with Micky Mehta (played by Neil Nitin Mukesh), a suave yet ruthless banker with significant influence. With gripping suspense, social commentary, and unexpected twists, Hisaab Barabar explores the delicate balance between personal integrity and a larger, corrupt system. As Radhe's quest for justice intensifies, the film poses a profound question: can one ordinary man take on systemic corruption? And will his perseverance and resilience be enough to secure his victory?





With a powerhouse cast led by Madhavan, Mukesh, and Kulhari, the film offers an intriguing look at corruption and justice. What makes it truly special, however, is the pinch of humour that adds an extra dose of entertainment, making it a fun yet entertaining ride you won’t want to miss.

Hisaab Barabar had its world premiere at IFFI 2024 and is set to premiere on ZEE5 Global on 24th January 2025 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu