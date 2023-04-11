'He's meme-worthy but I don't want to see them': Jennifer Garner on people trolling ex Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner doesn’t like seeing her name or that of her ex crop up in the press. The Hollywood actress is aware that her ex Ben Affleck is always in the news, sometimes for his affairs while others for his drunk encounters in public, but Garner maintains she tries to block them out and ignore. She admitted in an interview that she tries best to read any media coverage on her family.

The actress said, "I really work hard not to see either of us in the press. It doesn't make me feel good, even if it's something nice about one of us. I just try to forget that I'm out there in any way, and the same with anyone I love. I don't need to see anyone in my family made into a meme."

Jennifer added, "Although I'm sure he's quite meme-worthy, yes!"

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were married for a long time. They share three children: Violet, 17, Seraphine, 14, and Samuel, 11. Ben is now married to Jennifer Lopez. He has been a meme favourite as netizens make short clips out of his reactions to things. The most recent one was from his reaction at the Grammys 2023 when it looked like he wasn’t enjoying himself.

