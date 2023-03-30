We finally have the answer to why Ben Affleck looks so sad all the time

No, he’s not sad. That’s just how he looks. Hollywood actor Ben Affleck has on several occasions become a talking point in news articles for his perpetual morose face. His disinterested look at most events he attends has even become some of the most viral memes with the latest being the one from Grammy Awards 2023 in which he is seen sitting next to his wife Jennifer Lopez. While JLo looked like she was having fun, Ben looked like he could be anywhere but the awards.

Ben Affleck was recently a part of Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he addressed this.

When Jimmy pointed out that Ben looked indifferent to guests over at his place at a Christmas party he hosted, the actor said that it was a “common misconception” that he is unhappy at times. Jimmy said, "There was some awkwardness there, it did seem like you weren't quite as psyched about the party as everyone else was.” Ben insisted that he just looks miserable while enjoying and having a good time. He said that he has a "very unhappy-looking resting face."

Ben added that it is his “content” face and that's how he looks when he’s "amused," and it's the seemingly miserable-looking face he's had in the viral videos.

"It's how God made me, you don't have to punish me for it," Affleck joked

Ben Affleck was promoting his upcoming film Air at Jimmy Kimmel Live! Ben stars and directs the film. The film also stars his longtime friend Matt Damon.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.