Here's how Tom Holland wished his 'Spider Man: Far From Home' co-star Jake Gyllenhaal

Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Makes Sure He’s the First to Wish Jake Gyllenhaal a Happy Birthday



Tom Holland is the first one of Jake Gyllenhaal's friends to wish him on his birthday. The two actors starred in Spider-Man: Far From Home together last year and spent a lot of time professing their love for each other. The Mysterio actor turns 41 today.



Taking to his Instagram, Holland wrote, "I had to be the first. Happy birthday mate miss you ♥️,"







Gyllenhaal and Holland shared a warm camaraderie on the sets of Spider-Man: Far from Home. Gyllenhall even joked that he wants to marry Holland and Holland has referred to his co-star as his husband in posts.



One of the last times the two men had fun together on social media was back in April for the shirtless handstand challenge.



In recent weeks, many actors have been confirmed for the upcoming Marvel's 'Spider-Man 3'. That list does not (yet) include Gyllenhaal. Though Gyllenhaal's Mysterio presumably died on-screen during the events of Far From Home, Marvel producer Eric Carroll previously teased otherwise, suggesting the character could end up with a story arc similar to that of an iconic Doctor Strange villain. "We wanted to find our 'in' and similar to what we did with Mordo in Doctor Strange," Carroll said.



Gyllenhaal may remain a question mark, but we recently learned the movie will feature Andrew Garfield as The Amazing Spider-Man's Spider-Man, Kirsten Dunst as MJ from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, Alfred Molina as Doc Ock from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2, and potentially more.



Another big name that was dropped last week is Charlie Cox, who played Daredevil/Matt Murdock on Netflix's slate of Marvel shows. While Tobey Maguire (Sam Raimi's Spider-Man) hasn't been officially announced for the movie, fans are pretty sure he's going to be making an appearance, too. The new movie is also expected to feature Jamie Foxx as Electro from 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2'.