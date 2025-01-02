Squid Game season 1 took the internet by storm when it was released during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. It revolutionised how we viewed streamers and the kind of content that internet watchers liked to consume. With a growing appetite for newer content, Squid Game helped bring fresh new perspectives to original content that the audience was ready to experiment with. Now that we have another season of Squid Game, it has come with its own set of controversies.

Advertisment

Squid Game season 2 attempts to tie up a lot of loose ends and stories that were left unattended in Season 1. It also opens a new pandora of questions. One such perturbing question that has left internet users baffled is whether the masked guards of season 2 of Squid Game are wearing red uniforms this time. The masked guards made a stylish debut in season 1 with their pink uniforms, but now the audiences think that the makers have changed the colour of their uniform and it’s all red.

But let us put this to rest. It’s pink, like the old times.

Advertisment

Why do we think it's pink?

Squid Game season 2 explicitly establishes in a scene when Player 196 expresses how much she admires the suits the guards are wearing because she loves the colour pink.

In many scenes from Squid Game, the masked guards of the games’ security are also referred to as the “pink guards” hence confirming that they are wearing pink uniforms and not red ones.

Advertisment

Also read: Love Scout to When the Stars Gossip: K-drama releases in January 2025

The uniform comes across as deep red or even purple at times because of the ambient lighting in some scenes. The background lighting and the level of brightness are to blame for many thinking that their uniforms have changed colour.

Another time when internet users found themselves divided over the colour of a garment was when two sets of people thought that a dress was golden while another set thought it was blue. At the time, neuroscientists joined the dress debate, drawing on many scientific theories about how many factors can influence how one sees colour.











