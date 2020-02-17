Here is everything you need to know about upcoming Al Pacino-starrer 'Hunters'

'Hunters', created by David Weil, will premiere exclusively February 21, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video. It is executive produced by Academy Award-winner Jordan Peele and led by legendary Academy Award-winner Al Pacino and Logan Lerman.

The web-series follow a diverse band of Nazi hunters living in 1977 New York City as they discover that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among them and are conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the United States. The eclectic team is to set out on a bloody quest to bring the Nazis to justice and thwart their new genocidal plans.

The series stars Jerrika Hinton, Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Greg Austin, Louis Ozawa, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Dylan Baker and Lena Olin and is produced by Jordan Peele

Set in the 70’s New York City, it is a story based on real-life events. It’s not just the plot that’s got everyone waiting with bated breath for the release on February 21st, but also with this Nazi-killing group being headed by none other than Al Pacino. We can’t wait to see how the events unfold as they deal with hundreds of senior Nazi officials, living undercover in the US, who are trying to create a Fourth Reich.

Over 10 intriguing episodes, here’s a cast and premise that’s going to stay in your mind for a very long time.

And if you aren’t hyped up, here are five reasons why 'Hunters' is an upcoming show not to be missed:

1) From films to a web-series, get ready for Al Pacino's maiden bow

We just can’t get enough of this legend now, can we? It was only just a few months ago that fans were in awe of his performance in 'Irishman' that got him his first Oscar nomination in 27 years.

Embracing a completely new medium of storytelling, we now get to see one of our favourite actors for the first time on the digital medium.

Having redefined acting in his 50-year-career, we see Pacino playing the character of Meyer Offerman, the head of a Nazi-hunting group. Now, this is a man who’s known to be a Godfather and a bad guy whose wrong side you certainly don’t want to get on. This binge session of yours is going to be different as when Al Pacino comes on screen, you’re glued to the screen like anything.

2) The killer duo of Al Pacino-Jordan Peele working together for the first time

While Al Pacino is in a league of his own, executive producer of the series, Jordan Peele, is not a lightweight. Having made the audiences grip onto the edges of their seats with 'Keanu', 'Get Out' and 'Us', Peele has brought a new definition of thriller on the table. We can only imagine the events on set as these two brought their A-game to the party. If the first times are so good, we surely hope for more collaborations in the future.

3) Based on the true-life events of 'Operation Paperclip'

The trailer states that the series was “inspired by true events” and a frontrunner amongst them would be ‘Operation Paperclip’. The late 40s and entire 50s witnessed an influx of Germans in America, many of whom were former members and leaders of the Nazi Party. Audiences are set to get an insight into what this secret program by the Joint Intelligence Objective Agency was all about. With this anti-Nazi group getting the perfect reason to take matters into their own hands, lines between what’s right and wrong are sure going to get blurry.

4) Set in the raw and gritty New York of the 70s

The aftermath of World War II saw many Nazis moving to NYC. This saw America get all the ammunition they needed during the Cold War as many Germans were now inducted as spies and informants. But it’s hard to be away from the prying eyes of Nazi-hating individuals. That’s when hunting season begins as groups start being formed and hit-lists being made. One might think that the war was only over, but perhaps it was only just beginning. Could we have asked for a show with a better premise? We think not.

5) An ensemble cast that packs a punch with their diversity

While Al Pacino helms as the ring-leader of the Nazi-hunting group, what makes it a riveting watch is its stellar ensemble cast. There’s Logan Lerman (Percy Jackson series, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Fury), who plays Jonah Heidelbaum, the grandson of a Holocaust survivor along with Kate Mulvany (The Great Gatsby), Tiffany Boone, Carol Kane (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Taxi), Saul Rubinek, and Josh Radnor (How I met your mother) as their fellow Nazi hunters as well as Jerrika Hinton (Grey’s Anatomy) as an FBI agent.

The group’s brimming with talent and expertise in the form of a conniving spy, a former soldier who shoots at sight, a lock-picker, a master of disguise and lastly, two weapon experts who provide the much-needed arsenal. It’s diversity at its finest as each of these stars, with their different roles in the series, tells you that this is such a well-assembled group that you certainly do not want to mess with. makes this a group that you.