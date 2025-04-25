Pedro Pascal has slammed author JK Rowling for her anti-trans stance. The actor labelled the Harry Potter author as a 'heinous loser' for celebrating UK Supreme Court's ruling that trans women are not legally women.

Pedro Pascal calls out JK Rowling for anti-trans stance

Last week, Rowling went viral for hailing the landmark ruling, claiming that it “protected” women's rights. She also celebrated the decision with a post on X, which featured her smoking a cigar while holding what appeared to be a cocktail in her other hand.

"I love it when a plan comes together,” the 59-year-old captioned the image. Soon after, activist Tariq Ra’ouf urged people to boycott every “single Harry Potter thing” on Instagram.



“It has become our mission as the general public to make sure that every single thing that's Harry Potter related fails...because that awful disgusting shit, that has consequences,” Ra'ouf said.

Agreeing with the activist's boycott calls against Rowling, The Last of Us actor commented, “Awful disgusting S**T is exactly right. Heinous LOSER behaviour.”

Pedro Pascal supports transgender rights at Thunderbolts London premiere



The 50-year-old actor, a staunch trans rights supporter, then wore a “Protect the Dolls” T-shirt as part of a pro-trans campaign by American designer Conner Ives, to the London premiere of Marvel's Thunderbolts* on Tuesday.

Pedro Pascal, an advocate of LGBTQ rights

The actor has long advocated for LGBTQ+ rights. He is frequently accompanied by his sister, Lux Pascal, who came out as a trans woman in 2021, to red carpet appearances. Back in February, Pascal wrote on Instagram, “A world without trans people has never existed and never will.”

