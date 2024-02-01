Heeramandi first look out! Sanjay Leela Bhansali takes you back to his opulent world

The highly anticipated first-look teaser of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar was released on Thursday. The series marks Bhansali's debut in OTT space and is being touted as one of the biggest web show that India has ever witnessed. The web series will stream on Netflix.

The teaser trailer of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar opens up to a visually mesmerizing world. Ever since the announcement, the web series has been in the headlines and the first look is worth all the wait. Bringing an ensemble cast with beautiful canvas and larger-than-life sets, looks like Heeramandi is a magic that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is casting in the web world with his debut.



Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar features Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

The teaser gives a glimpse into the opulent world that Bhansali has skillfully created- and one that is synonymous to Bhansali's style of cinema. The art of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's storytelling is visible in every frame. Makers are terming it as the most Indian story told in the most Indian way for the global audience.