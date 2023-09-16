Hasan Minhaj admits fabricating details in comedy: Hyperbole, exaggeration, fiction

Comedian and former Patriot Act host Hasan Minhaj recently made headlines with his admission of fabricating details in his past stand-up specials, such as 2022's The King's Jester on Netflix. In a profile by The New Yorker, Minhaj confessed to blending truth with fiction in his comedy, emphasising that his unique comedic style relies on a mix of what he calls "emotional truth" and hyperbole. This revelation has sparked heated debate on social media sites like X.

The 70-30 Formula

Hasan Minhaj's comedy is built upon what he refers to as a "70-30 formula." Seventy percent of his material, he says, is grounded in emotional truth — real-life experiences and emotions he has encountered. The remaining thirty percent is where he adds the spice of exaggeration and fiction to craft his punchlines and engage his audience.

“Every story in my style is built around a seed of truth. My comedy Arnold Palmer is 70% emotional truth — this happened — and then 30% hyperbole, exaggeration, fiction," he said.

Unpacking the fabrications

One of the stories Minhaj admitted to fabricating in The King's Jester was about an envelope containing white powder sent to his home. He claimed that the powder had spilled onto his daughter, resulting in a rushed hospital visit. However, he revealed to The New Yorker that this incident never occurred. The white powder did arrive at his house, but his daughter was never exposed to it. This disclosure has prompted questions about the responsibility of comedians to accurately depict their own lives on stage.

Another fabricated tale involved an FBI informant named Brother Eric infiltrating Minhaj's family mosque. In this story, Brother Eric, a white man posing as a convert to Islam, provoked the congregation to discuss jihad, leading to a police confrontation. Minhaj later confessed that this narrative was entirely fictional but grounded in his youthful experience of a forceful encounter during a pickup basketball game.

"Emotional truth"

Minhaj's defense of his storytelling technique centres on the concept of "emotional truth." He argues that while the events themselves may not have transpired precisely as depicted in his comedy, the emotions and experiences he conveys to the audience are authentic. He believes that the humour and impact of the punchline are worth the fictionalised setup, as long as the emotional core resonates with his own experiences and those of his audience.

“The punch line is worth the fictionalsed premise," he said.

The comedian insists that he doesn't view his storytelling as manipulation but as an invitation for the audience to join him on an emotional roller-coaster ride. His aim, he says, is not to deceive but to engage and entertain while using the tools of stand-up comedy, including hyperbole, altered names and locations, and condensed timelines.

Hasan Minjah responds to the criticism

In a statement he provided to to Variety, Minhaj said, “All my standup stories are based on events that happened to me. Yes, I was rejected from going to prom because of my race. Yes, a letter with powder was sent to my apartment that almost harmed my daughter. Yes, I had an interaction with law enforcement during the war on terror. Yes, I had varicocele repair surgery so we could get pregnant. Yes, I roasted Jared Kushner to his face.”

