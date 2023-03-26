Has Rajkummar Rao undergone plastic surgery? Here's how the actor has reacted

In the past few days, there have been quite a few rumours about Rajkummar Rao that the actor had recently undergone plastic surgery. Fans started talking about Rao after they noticed a slight change in his chin area. However, now Newton actor has himself put a full stop in all the talks going around.

Rai, who was busy promoting his recently released film Bheed, directed by Anubhav Sinha, recently reacted to all the speculation during his interview.



While talking to Siddharth Kannan, the actor was shown a comment from Reddit which reads, “Has Rajkummar Rao undergone plastic surgery?”



Denying all the rumours, Rajkummar said in Hindi, “No, there was no plastic surgery.”



Further, when asked about how he reacts to these types of talks, the actor said, "Nothing, I just smile. People are talking.”

Rao is one of the most celebrated Bollywood actors and has given some critically acclaimed performances in films like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Stree, Queen, and Badhaai Do, among others. Most recently, he has played the role of a junior police officer in Anubhav Sinha's film about the migrant crisis that gripped India during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020.

The talks about Rao's plastic surgery started after some netizens shared a collage photo of Rajkumar's pictures, one from his debut days and another from his recent ones. Pointing at his chin, netizens said that he had clearly done something to his face.