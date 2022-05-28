Harry Styles pledges to donate over $1million in efforts to end gun violence

Following two deadly mass shootings in the United States over the past weeks, singer and songwriter Harry Styles has joined the fight to end gun violence by partnering with the nonprofit organisation ‘Everytown for Gun Safety’ during his North American tour. He will be donating over $1 million to the cause.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Styles in a statement said, "Along with all of you, I have been absolutely devastated by the recent string of mass shootings in America, culminating at the latest in Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.”

“On our North American tour, we will be partnering with Everytown who work to end gun violence, donating to support their efforts, and sharing their suggested action items," he added.

Styles captioned the post, “End gun violence.”

According to the press release, Styles will donate proceeds from the tour, along with Live Nation matching, equal to more than $ 1 million to Everytown for Gun Safety Fund, as per reports from Billboard.

Quoting statistics from Everytown, the singer stated that the gun was "a leading cause of death for American children and teens". In the post, he also encouraged his fans to take part in the Everytown mission by sending the text “ACT” to 64433.

Every town is a nonprofit group founded by Oscar-winning actress Julianne Moore that aims to educate and lobby for gun violence prevention.

Styles, whose third album ‘Harry’s House’, was released last week, will begin with ‘Love on Tour 2022’ in North America in August. The tour will take place on multiple dates in select cities including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Austin amongst its stops.

Earlier, singer Taylor Swift also tweeted saying she was “filled with rage and grief” by the Texas shooting and the other shootings that took place in Buffalo and Laguna Woods. “We, as a nation, have become conditioned to unfathomable and unbearable heartbreak,” her tweet read.

An 18-year-old gunman entered the Robb Elementary School in rural Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 students and two teachers on May 24. The tragic slaughter of innocent children, allegedly shot by a heavily armed 18-year-old white supremacist who opened fire and killed 10 people in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, targeted and killed black shoppers. The attack on Robb Elementary School took place almost 10 years later after a 20-year-old gunner killed 20 children and 6 adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newton, Connecticut. So far the incident marks the 27th school shooting in the United States this year.

