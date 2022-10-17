Harry Styles hit by bottle on his crotch during concert

British singer Harry Styles' Love On Tour has seen some really dramatic moments since the day it started. First, we saw chicken nuggets being thrown at the singer on the stage. Now, in his latest concert in Chicago on Friday, he was seen being hit by a bottle at his groin. But like a champ, he took it sportingly and kept going with the concert.

According to reports and viral clips, Harry was performing at the United Center in Chicago when the incident took place. While speaking to the crowd about the weather in the Windy City, he took a hard hit at a sensitive area. The incident got captured on the lens, which has now gone viral.

Right after being hit by the bottle, Harry showed signs of feeling discomfort. And, he said, “Now that’s unfortunate.” He paused for a few seconds before saying, “Ok, shake it off.” Then the heartthrob jumped up and down, seemingly trying to rid of the pain.

Watch the video below:

LOL right in the sweet spot pic.twitter.com/kCvhCroHgJ — 𝑮𝒂𝒃𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒍𝒂 𝑹𝒐𝒔𝒆 (@glambygab) October 15, 2022

At the concert, he also commented on Mahsa Amini's case which has triggered protests across Iran. Speaking in support of women who have been fighting for their rights following the tragic death of Masha Amini, the singer held up a bright yellow sign that read, "Stand with the women of Iran" with the hashtag Masha Amini.

Coming to his movie front, he was last seen in 'Don't Worry Darling'. He will be next seen in 'My Policeman' alongside Emma Corrin and David Dawson. The film will release on Prime Video on November 4.