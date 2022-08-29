Harry Styles halts MSG show as fan throws chicken nuggets on stage, watch viral video

Something weird happened with American singer Harry Styles as he was performing on stage at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. A few chicken nuggets fell near the One Direction star's feet and he immediately stopped the show to address the disruptive fan who was throwing objects on the stage to gain his attention. A video of his humour-filled banter with a fan is going viral on social media.



Former One Direction star Harry, who is a vegetarian by choice, stopped singing as he discovered a chicken nugget on the stage. He picked up the food from the floor and asked, "Is this a chicken nugget?"



While holding the chicken nugget in his hand and walking around the stage, he said, "Interesting, very interesting approach."

In an attempt to find the culprit, Harry asked the crowd, "Who threw the chicken nugget?" When he supposedly found the culprit, he threw the nugget back at him and said, "There you go, you can have your nugget back."

Later, the singer also shared that he doesn't eat meat.

Check out the viral video below.

Also read: Halsey suffers food poisoning before UK festival performance

The British singer-songwriter was absent from the much-talked-about 2022 MTV VMAs, despite being nominated for eight categories and scoring a win. Harry could not attend the award ceremony on Sunday because of his 'Love On Tour' show that was held at Madison Square Garden in New York City.