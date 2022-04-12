Harry Styles' 'As It Was' debuts at top spot on Billboard Hot 100

Harry Styles is having a fabulous week as his track ‘As It Was’ opened in at number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

This is his second Hot 100 number after ‘Watermelon Sugar’ that captivated the audiences worldwide. It rose to the top for a week in August 2020.

His song ‘As It Was’ is also the first song to debut at number 1 on the Hot 100 by any act in 2022. The song was released on March 31 and it’s the first single from Harry Styles’ third album which is due on May 20.

Billboard Hot 100 is an all-genre US streaming , radio airplay and sales data.

