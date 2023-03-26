Harry Potter fame Daniel Radcliffe is going to be father soon! Actor expecting first child with Erin Darke

Daniel Radcliffe and his longtime girlfriend Erin Darke, who first met on the set of the 2013 film Kill Your Darlings, are all set to embrace parenthood with open arms. Yes, the couple is expecting their first child, the Harry Potter actor's representative has confirmed.

Previously on March 24, Erin was pictured with her baby bump in New York City. The 38-year-old was seen dressed in a black zipped hoodie with leggings and a peacoat.

The two are notoriously private about their relationship but they often collaborate and support each other's ventures.

Back in 2022, Radcliff shared why he likes to live a private life and stay away from media headlines. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor said, "I think in the years since I’ve been sober, I just don’t do anything interesting enough. As an actor, I just want to live my life and see my friends, and I just want the thing people talk about to be the work."

During a press tour stop for his movie Weird: The Al Yankovic Story last year, Radcliff talked about the one thing he wants and doesn't want for his kids. Speaking to Newsweek, he said, "I want my kids ― if and when they exist ― I would love them to be around film sets. A dream would be for them to come onto a film set and be like, 'God, you know, I'd love to be in the art department. I'd love to be something in the crew."

"But," he added, "I wouldn’t want fame for my kid."

The Harry Potter alum explained, "I think a lot of the time it can be wonderful for kids. But it's really the fame side of it that should be avoided at all costs."

