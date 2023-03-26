Harry Styles, Emily Ratajkowski spotted passionately kissing in Tokyo; spark dating rumours | Viral video

Is Emily Ratajkowski moving on to her next relationship? And that too with Harry Styles? Well, a video that went viral across social media platforms on Saturday suggests so. The 29-year-old musician and the 31-year-old model-actress have sparked dating rumours with their PDA moments.

In a clip that has been viewed over a million times online, they are seen passionately kissing on the streets of Tokyo, Japan.

For those unaware, Styles is currently in Japan for his Love on Tour concert series.

The photographs and video were first obtained by The Daily Mail. While Styles is seen dressed in a white shirt, a black jacket and matching pants, Ratajkowski is seen sporting a pink and black jacket along with a long black skirt.

Both the stars are yet to comment on the viral video.

Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski spotted kissing in Tokyo. pic.twitter.com/F2PXeK7wli — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 26, 2023

🚨 Harry Styles & Emily Ratajkowski passionately making out 🚨

pic.twitter.com/T0hnfmprlN — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) March 26, 2023

Styles was previously dating his Don't Worry Darling co-star Olivia Wilde. They reportedly parted ways last year. Ratajkowski, meanwhile, has recently been linked to Pete Davidson and Eric Andre after her divorce from film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2022.

During a recent podcast, High Low with EmRata, Ratajkowski opened up about casually dating in the public eye. "I've gone on dates where there have been no pictures, and I'm like, 'All good,' and then there's been times where literally the first time that I've met someone, we spent two hours together, and there are pictures on the Internet," she said. "My close friends will be like, 'Dude, that guy's stoked, like, he's stoked. He just got photographed on a date with you.' And then that makes me feel gross; I'm like, 'I wouldn't want to be with somebody who is excited to be photographed with me,' that's not a good sign."

On the movie front, Styles was last seen in Don't Worry Darling and My Policeman. He made his acting debut in 2017 in Dunkirk, directed by Christopher Nolan. He has also played a pivotal role in Eternals.

