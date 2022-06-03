Harry, Meghan Markle cute moments from Trooping the Colour ceremony goes viral

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in London, UK. This is the first time when the couple is in the city after they stepped back from their Royal duties in the year 2020. The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebration kicked off in London with the Trooping the colours ceremony and all the royal members were in attendance except Prince Andrew.



The formar couple joined the other royals for the four-day-long celebration to mark the Queen's 70 years on the throne. But, the couple stayed pretty low key and their children Archie and daughter Lilibet were not part of the celebration.



As it was reported, Harry and Meghan were not standing on the balcony with other Royal family members and neither did they arrive in a royal carriage like other family members. The couple, who planned to stay away from the limelight, still grabbed the netizen's eyes for the cute moment they shared with the young royals.



The viral picture shows the couple cutely shushing all the kids as they together watch the parade. For the day, Harry was looking dapper in a suit. Meanwhile, Markle was wearing a navy-blue dress with a large blue hat.



Meanwhile, as per multiple reports, Queen Elizabeth will finally meet her great-granddaughter Lilibet Diana, daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, for the first time. Meghan and Harry's baby girl will also turn one this weekend.

The moment also takes us back to Harry's childhood. During the parade in 1990, when Harry was only five years old shushed his cousin, Princess Beatrice on the balcony. Where he was stading with his late mother Diana and Queen Elizabeth.



The couple welcomed their daughter last year on June 4 in America where they shifted after stepping back from their royal duties.

The weekend-long celebration of Queen's Platinum Jubliee began on June 2 and will end on June 5.