Harry and Meghan react to The Sun's apology for Jeremy Clarkson's column: A PR stunt

After a lot of backlashes, the UK tabloid The Sun finally took down its highly objectionable article on Meghan Markle, and issued an apology for the same. Hours later, a representative of Harry and Meghan reacted to The Sun's apology and labelled it as a "PR stunt".



A few days back, 'Top Gear' host Jeremy Clarkson wrote an opinion piece on Meghan, which has caused an uproar across social media.



In the article, Jeremy wrote that he hates the Duchess of Sussex "on a cellular level" and that he was "dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, Shame! and throw lumps of excrement at her."



Reacting to the article and apology, Meghan's representative said: "The fact that The Sun has not contacted The Duchess of Sussex to apologise shows their intent. This is nothing more than a PR stunt."



"While the public absolutely deserves the publication's regrets for their dangerous comments, we wouldn't be in this situation if The Sun did not continue to profit off of and exploit hate, violence and misogyny.



"A true apology would be a shift in their coverage and ethical standards for all. Unfortunately, we're not holding our breath."