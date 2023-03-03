Happy Family: Conditions Apply trailer: Ratna Pathak starrer family drama looks entertaining

Prime Video, today, announced the global premiere of its family comedy, the Amazon Original series Happy Family: Conditions Apply, with the launch of its quirky, uproarious trailer. The series features an ensemble of established and young actors, such as Raj Babbar, Ratna Pathak Shah, Atul Kulkarni, and Ayesha Jhulka, along with Raunaq Kamdar, Meenal Sahu, Sanah Kapur, and Ahaan Saboo. Created and directed by Aatish Kapadia and JD Majethia, and produced under the banner of Hats Off Productions, Happy Family: Conditions Apply will be an episodic release. The first four episodes will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on March 10 in more than 240 countries and territories, with 2 episodes releasing every Friday until March 31.

The facetious trailer takes the audience into the world of the Dholakias, a family of four generations living under one roof, as they navigate the many ups and downs of their lives together. To the world, Dholakias appear to be picture-perfect, but like most families they are dysfunctional; each one with their own unique quirks, quibbles and eccentricities. It is in these imperfections that they find the perfect bond that keeps them together.

“Happy Family: Conditions Apply is our honest endeavor to depict a multigenerational family that is quirky yet lovable. Each of these characters have their own idiosyncrasies, which promises to bring our customers a weekly dose of hilarity and the much needed break from their viccissitudes”, said Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Prime Video. “It is our first collaboration with the masters of the genre, JD Majethia and Aatish Kapadia, who have created a show that is humorous, warm and witty and we are confident that audiences across the globe will relate to the Dholakias and see a glimpse of their own families in them.”

“Comedy, we feel, works best when it comes from everyday situations and observations, and Happy Family: Conditions Apply is just that. The Dholakias are a loving-yet-eccentric family that mirror all joint families and the many quirks that we see in them,” said creators and directors Aatish Kapadia and JD Majethia. “Through our various shows, our aim has always been to portray different aspects of a family. The characters in Happy Family: Conditions Apply depict habits and mannerisms we have observed in members of our family over the years. It is what makes this series so relatable. The cast and the crew have all come together beautifully to bring our little vision to life, and we’re thrilled to collaborate with Prime Video, with whom we will now be able to take this show to audiences worldwide.”

“Comedy is not a genre I have often dabbled with. Happy Family: Conditions Apply is, in fact, my first out-and-out comedy, and that itself is what made me want to be a part of this series,” said actor Raj Babbar. “The series has everything that can be found in any regular family. There's drama, romance, fighting and making up, playfulness—all of which add to the hilarity of the series. It has been a genuine honour and pleasure to work with Aatish and JD and our exceptional cast, each of whom have done utmost justice to their characters. I’m looking forward to seeing how audiences across the world will react to my new avatar, and hope they enjoy meeting the Dholakias just as much as I enjoyed being a part of the Dholakia family!”

“There is a certain joy in playing a character who is unabashedly herself. Hemlata Dholakia is a character who wears her heart on her sleeve, but is always ready with a sassy remark. She is unintentionally hilarious, honest to the point of being brash, but also fiercely protective of her family,” said actor Ratna Pathak Shah. “It has always been a pleasure to work with Aatish and JD, who have once again brought their distinctive style to the series, and the extremely talented cast. I’m proud to be a part of this series and look forward to the audience’s reaction to it.”