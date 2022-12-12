ugc_banner

Happy birthday Thalaivaa: Celebrities extend birthday wishes to Rajinikanth

New Delhi, IndiaUpdated: Dec 12, 2022, 01:44 PM IST

Many well-known celebrities, including actor Dhanush, Kamal Haasan, and others, came forward to extend their warm wishes to the icon.
 

Superstar Rajinikanth has turned a year older today. The legendary actor is one of the most loved and celebrated Indian actors. In the eyes of his millions of fans, he's everything: an icon, an idol, and above all, their leader, Thaiaivaa.

Rajinikanth turned 72 today, and to make his birthday extra special for him, his millions of fans and well-wishers flooded social media with their heartfelt wishes.

Many well-known celebrities, including actor Dhanush, Kamal Haasan, and others, came forward to extend their warm wishes to the icon.

Check the wishes here: 

Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya's ex-husband Dhanush wrote: "Happy birthday Thalaiva!"

Dulquer Salmaan shared a picture of Rajinikanth and wrote: ''Happy Birthday, Superstar #Rajinikanth, Sir! You are the best; keep inspiring us forever.''

Urmila Matondkar wrote: ''Happy Birthday #Thalaiva 🙌🏻Ultimate epitome of Humility, Graciousness, Greatness, Affection!!@rajinikanth 🙌🏻🙌🏻''

Kamal Haasan wrote: "Happy birthday to my dear friend, superstar @rajinikanth.Wish you on this auspicious day to continue your journey of success.''

