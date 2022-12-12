Happy birthday Thalaivaa: Celebrities extend birthday wishes to Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth has turned a year older today. The legendary actor is one of the most loved and celebrated Indian actors. In the eyes of his millions of fans, he's everything: an icon, an idol, and above all, their leader, Thaiaivaa.



Rajinikanth turned 72 today, and to make his birthday extra special for him, his millions of fans and well-wishers flooded social media with their heartfelt wishes.



Many well-known celebrities, including actor Dhanush, Kamal Haasan, and others, came forward to extend their warm wishes to the icon.



Check the wishes here:



Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya's ex-husband Dhanush wrote: "Happy birthday Thalaiva!"