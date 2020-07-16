Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif: Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal & other B town stars share warm wishes

Katrina Kaif is celebrating her 37th birthday today and her friends and colleagues from the film industry shared adorable greetings for her on social media.



From Salman Khan to rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor and more wished the 'Bharat' actor on social media.

Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif: Taking stock of the diva's top looks from her films



Salman shared a still from 'Tiger Zinda Hai' and simply wrote, ''Happy bday Katrina @katrinakaif''.

Rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal, the 'Uri' actor shared a picture of Katrina as his Instagram story and wrote, "Happy Birthday Katrina

Sonam Kapoor shared a picture of the two from her wedding celebrations two years ago. ''Happy happy birthday Katrina. I hope you have a great day and an even better year. Lots of love and all the best wishes to you,'' she wrote with her post.



Alia Bhatt too wished Katrina. She wrote, "Happy Birthday you gorgeous, gorgeous soul. May your day be full of sunshine and pancakes. I wish you a lifetime of all things lovely. Love you loads Katy."





Anushka Sharma also shared an adorable wish for the actress, ''Happy birthday Katrina. Here’s to a beautiful, wise and strong one, '' she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Karisma Kapoor shared a ‘blast from the past’ picture to wish Katrina.Deepik Padukone also shared the picture on her on Instagram stories.



Katrina is currently quarantined with her sister Isabelle in her Mumbai home.