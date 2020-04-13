Happy Baisakhi: Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn & others wish fans, urge people to celebrate at home

Today, the entire nation is celebrating Baisakhi, The harvest festival which also marks the beginning of the Sikh New Year. As this year, due to lockdown people have limited their celebration to their home.

Bollywood celebs such as Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Neha Dhupia and others extended their wishes to fans and also urged everyone to stay home.

Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture from one of his movies where he is seen dressed up, while he dances in front of the background dancers.

The 'Thugs of Hindostan' star captioned the celebratory post as, "Congratulations on the auspicious occasion of Vaisakhi. I wish and pray that this day may bring cheerful moments in our lives. Happy Baisakhi love"



Hema Malini wished her fans on the occasion of Vaisakhi by sharing pictures on Twitter. She also advised people to stay indoors in the tweet accompanying the pictures that read, " Celebrations today ( of course in the safety of ur homes). It is Tamill New Year & also Baisakhi. Let us pray for a new corona free year where all normalcy is restored & we are able to resume all our frozen activities in a happy frame of mind, without any fear!"

Ajay Devgn took to Twitter and extended Vaisakhi wishes. He tweeted, "Vaisakhi di vadaiyan sabko! Stay at home & celebrate with your family. Lots of love to all #HappyBaisakhi"

''Let's celebrate this Baisakhi in a different way by staying at home and doing something special for our loved ones, bringing smiles on their faces. #HappyBaisakhi'' Madhuri Dixit tweeted.

Neha Dhupia shared a video with her husband, Angad Bedi, ''Baisakhi diya sabnu lakh lakh vadhaiyan''