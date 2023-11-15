Halsey admits 'cowardice' criticism for silence on Israel-Hamas war, reveals the reason

Pop sensation Halsey recently took to Instagram to address critics who labelled her a 'coward' for not speaking out earlier on the Israel-Palestine conflict. In a candid and heartfelt post, the singer opened up about the challenges she faced during her tour, revealing that past threats, including instances of violence and swatting at her home, influenced her decision to stay silent initially.

Halsey acknowledged the criticism, admitting, "A few people have suggested that it's cowardice. And to be completely honest, it is." She elaborated on the security measures taken during her tour, including the presence of snipers in the sky, highlighting the genuine fear she experienced. The singer expressed regret for not voicing her support sooner but affirmed her commitment to the liberation of the Palestinian people.

Despite the personal concerns for her family's safety, Halsey talked about the dissonance in allowing those concerns to hinder her from advocating for families enduring far worse violence in the Israel-Palestine conflict. She condemned violence, antisemitism, and Islamophobia while expressing her unwavering commitment to the principles of freedom and safety for all. The response to Halsey's Instagram stories was mixed, with some fans expressing support and understanding while others were not satisfied with her explanation. Halsey's openness shed light on the complexities artists confront when addressing politically charged issues, especially in the context of ongoing conflicts like the Israel-Palestine situation.

The Israel-Palestine conflict, which erupted on October 7, 2023, has garnered attention from various public figures, including Hollywood stars.

The conflict, now in its fifth iteration, has resulted in a devastating toll, with over 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians, and more than 11,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, losing their lives. The ongoing hostilities have sparked accusations of war crimes against both Israel and Hamas, with the United Nations reporting widespread civilian displacement, shortages of essential resources, and failing healthcare systems in Gaza.