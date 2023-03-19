Halle Berry pays a heartwarming tribute to Lance Reddick: 'Will never forget the huge smile'

Actor Lance Reddick's sudden death sent shockwaves around the world. The actor, who was busy promoting his upcoming film John Wick, passed away on March 17. The 60-year-old actor was found dead at his home in Studio City, California.



Hours after the news of his death broke, actor Halle Berry paid a heartwarming tribute to the actor.



Sharing a monochrome photo of Lance, Berry penned an emotional caption dedicated to the late actor and his huge smile.



"I send my heartfelt condolences to the family and all those who knew and loved Lance," Berry, 56, wrote. "l'll never forget the huge smile and heartfelt hug Lance gave me as I walked on the set of John Wick for the first time."

"His kind, sweet energy lit up every room he was in and his heart was larger than anything in it," the Oscar-winning actress continued. "Heaven has another angel. You will be missed sweet friend!"



On March 17, Lance's representative confirmed that Reddick died of natural causes.

The statement reads, "Acclaimed actor Lance Reddick passed away suddenly this morning from natural causes. He is survived by his wife Stephanie Reddick and children Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick.''

"Lance will be greatly missed. Please respect his family's privacy at this time."