Lance Reddick dead at 60: From The Wire to John Wick, his best performances

Actor Lance Reddick passed away at the age of 60 on Friday. He breathed his last at his home in Los Angeles on Friday morning. This is days before the release of the fourth John Wick movie, in which he reprises the role of Charon. Reddick was also known for playing the role of upright cop Cedric Daniels in David Simon's HBO series The Wire. His loss has sent a wave of shock in Hollywood. Many of his peers in the film industry paid tribute on social media sites. We thought we would list the actor's best performances. Here are five of his best characters and performances across television and film.

Cedric Daniels in The Wire (2002-2008)

Lance Reddick's performance as Cedric Daniels in The Wire is widely regarded as one of the highlights of the show. Daniels is a complex character, a no-nonsense police commander who struggles with his own sense of morality as he navigates the often corrupt and brutal world of law enforcement in Baltimore. Reddick brings a quiet intensity to the role, conveying a sense of inner turmoil that underscores the character's tough exterior.

Matthew Abaddon in Lost (2008-2010)

Reddick's portrayal of Matthew Abaddon in Lost is a standout in the later seasons of the series. Abaddon is a mysterious and enigmatic character who works for the shadowy organization known as the "Others." Reddick imbues the character with a sense of danger and unpredictability, keeping viewers on edge as they try to decipher his true motives.

Phillip Broyles in Fringe (2008-2013)

Reddick's performance as Phillip Broyles in Fringe is a masterclass in understated acting. Broyles is a senior FBI agent tasked with investigating strange and unexplained phenomena, and Reddick portrays him as a calm and composed presence in the midst of chaos. Despite the often bizarre and otherworldly events that take place on the show, Reddick grounds the character in a sense of reality that makes his performance all the more compelling.

Charon in the John Wick franchise (2014-2023)

Reddick's role as Charon, the concierge of the Continental Hotel in the John Wick franchise, is a departure from some of his more serious and dramatic work. Charon is a stylish and impeccably dressed figure who oversees the hotel's operations and helps Wick navigate the dangerous underworld of assassins and hitmen. Reddick brings a cool and collected demeanor to the role, making Charon one of the most memorable characters in the franchise.

Papa Legba in American Horror Story (2014 and 2018)

Papa Legba, a powerful Voodoo spirit, in the third season of the horror anthology series American Horror Story, subtitled Coven. In the series, Reddick's Papa Legba is a demonic figure who acts as a gatekeeper to the afterlife and makes deals with the show's characters in exchange for their souls. Reddick's portrayal of the character is both menacing and seductive, with his deep voice and piercing stare adding to the overall sense of dread and danger.

Reddick's performance in Coven was widely praised by critics, with many noting his ability to create a compelling and memorable character in just a few episodes. Reddick reprised the role in 2018's American Horror Story: Apocalypse.

